Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal said he was enjoying his stay in the middle as he played a knock of 75 runs to guide his side to 173/4 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Jaiswal's knock was laced with 10 fours and two sixes as it provided the foundation for batters like Riyan Parag (30) and Dhruv Jurel (35) to ramp up the scoring rate in the death overs. "It was good, I was trying to assess the conditions. I was trying to build a partnership so that we can score at least 170. I was trying to give the base to the other batsmen and was trying to get a good start for my team. I was enjoying there," Jaiswal told broadcasters during the mid-innings break.

The opener said the wicket is a bit two-paced and it's a good score to defend on this track.

"It's a pretty good score for us, the wicket is a little bit two-paced. If we bowl well, it'll be a very good game," he said.

"(Message to the bowlers) Just enjoy the bowling, enjoy the game and let's play together and just bowl into the stump," Jaiswal added.

Jurel played an unbeaten knock of 35 runs off 23 balls including two sixes and as many fours while Parag scored 30 runs in 22 balls with the help of three fours and a six.

For RCB, Krunal Pandya was the most economical as he returned with the figures of 1-29 in his four overs.

