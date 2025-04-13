Story ProgressBack to home
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma's Form Under Scanner As MI Face DC
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates, IPL 2025: Table-toppers Delhi Capitals take on struggling Mumbai Indians in the 29th match of Indian Premier League 2025 on Sunday. Both the teams have had contrasting fates in the ongoing season so far. While DC are the only unbeaten side, having won all the four matches played so far, MI have won just one of the five games. MI opener Rohit Sharma's performance will be in the spotlight during the game, while the focus will also be on how Jasprit Bumrah, who has recently returned from an injury hiatus, fares with the ball in hand. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of IPL 2025 match between DC and MI -
- 18:22 (IST)DC vs MI Live: Task cut out for RohitAgainst MI, Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel might once again open the bowling against Rohit Sharma, who doesn't enjoy a match-up against left-arm spinners or wrist spinners. If Axar brings himself on first up or gives the ball to either Kuldeep or Vipraj, it would be an interesting battle on watch.At the same time, Rohit has enjoyed a degree of success against Mitchell Starc and what the Australian has up his sleeves will be there for everyone to see.
- 18:05 (IST)DC vs MI Live: Rohit faces DC's spin challengeIn times of crisis, fans expect their much-loved stars to put their hand up and contribute handsomely and Rohit Sharma needs to come out all guns blazing. He has managed only 38 runs in four matches he has played so far. But it would be easier said than done against a Delhi attack, that has the best-performing spin unit led by skipper Axar Patel. There is peerless Kuldeep Yadav, who is ably supported by rookie Vipraj Nigam.
- 18:04 (IST)DC vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians' poor runIn IPL, just one defeat can make or break momentum and Mumbai Indians are on the cusp of having another nightmarish season after finishing at the bottom of the table in the last edition. The team has performed poorly in IPL 2025 so far, barring their match vs KKR at home.
- 17:57 (IST)DC vs MI Live: A look at squads -Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Allah Ghazanfar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raj Angad Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams, Vignesh Puthur.Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (C), Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ashutosh Sharma, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, Tristan Stubbs, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma, T Natarajan, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.
- 17:53 (IST)DC vs MI Live: Both teams with contrasting fatesDelhi Capitals, the team to watch out for during the first quarter, will start as favourite in this game. The hosts are eyeing their fifth consecutive win while MI, under lone warrior Hardik Pandya, would want to avoid the ignominy of five defeats in six games.
- 17:53 (IST)DC vs MI LIVE: MI bank on Bumrah!As Rohit is fighting for form, MI will bank on their lethal weapon Jasprit Bumrah to deliver and ask some probing questions to KL Rahul, easily opposition's best batter on view, and other batters. Bumrah returned figures of 0 for 29 in his first match post return to competitive cricket after an injury break.
- 17:39 (IST)DC vs MI Live: Rohit's form under scanner!An out of sorts Rohit Sharma will strive to keep himself relevant going forward in IPL 2025 when he is challenged by Delhi Capitals' effective troika of spinners in Mumbai Indians' match. Rohit has scored only 38 runs across four innings in the ongoing season.
