DC vs MI Live: Task cut out for Rohit

Against MI, Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel might once again open the bowling against Rohit Sharma, who doesn't enjoy a match-up against left-arm spinners or wrist spinners. If Axar brings himself on first up or gives the ball to either Kuldeep or Vipraj, it would be an interesting battle on watch.





At the same time, Rohit has enjoyed a degree of success against Mitchell Starc and what the Australian has up his sleeves will be there for everyone to see.