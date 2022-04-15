New Zealand and England, who had cancelled their respective international series in Pakistan last year, are set to return to the country in November 2022 and January 2023, in a packed schedule announced by the PCB on Friday. England will travel to Pakistan for a seven-match T20I series in September-October followed by the WTC series in November-December. While New Zealand will first play two WTC matches followed by three World Cup Super League (CWCSL) ODIs in December-January.

Pakistan Men are slated to play seven ICC World Test Championship matches in the 2012-23 cycle - two away Tests against Sri Lanka, three against England followed by two versus New Zealand at home. They will also be playing 12 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League (CWCSL) matches against West Indies, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and New Zealand.

The men's team will play an ODI series against West Indies in Rawalpindi in June before travelling to Sri Lanka for two Tests and three ODIs. Later, they will be taking part in T20 Asia Cup in August-September and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, starting October 15 with the final slated for November 15.

The home season will begin with Pakistan Women playing three T20Is and as many ICC Women's Championship ODIs against Sri Lanka Women in Karachi.

The women's team will then travel to Ireland for a T20I tri-series and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July-August. Later in the year, they are scheduled to play the Women's T20 Asia Cup and a three-match ODI and T20I series at home versus Ireland.

In 2023, the West Indies men's side will again tour Pakistan for three T20Is while New Zealand will play five ODIs and as many T20Is in April-May. While the women's team will travel to Australia for three ODIs and three T20Is.