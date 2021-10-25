It is the start of a new chapter for the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the addition of two new teams, which will make the tournament a 10-team affair from the upcoming 2022 season. The two new IPL franchises will be based out of Ahmedabad and Lucknow, news agency ANI reported on Monday. CVC Capital Partners, a private equity and investment advisory firm, won the bid for the Ahmedabad team, while the RPSG Group, an Indian conglomerate, won the bid for the Lucknow franchise, ANI stated.

This is not the first time that RPSG Group has made a foray into sports. The group had earlier owned IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiant (2016-17 seasons), and currently are majority owners of Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK Mohun Bagan.

The bidding process for the two new teams in the IPL took place in Dubai on Monday, with the two highest bidders winning the franchise rights.

With the additions of Ahmedabad and Lucknow, the IPL from next year will now be a 10-team tournament.

The BCCI had earlier shortlisted six cities -- Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Cuttack, Guwahati, Ranchi and Dharamshala -- as bases for the two new teams.

Expansion of the IPL is not a new experiment. Pune Warriors India and Kochi Tuskers Kerala had joined the T20 league in 2010 before both franchises were terminated.

During Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals' suspension from the IPL, Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions joined the league as temporary participants.

Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2021 title after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final at the Dubai International Stadium earlier this month.

All the teams will get a massive makeover with a mega players' auction set to take place next year.

It will also give a chance to the new Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchise to bid for some big-name players with reports suggesting that existing IPL teams can retain only a limited number of players.

(With ANI inputs)