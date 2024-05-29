The search for Indian cricket team's next head coach is underway with Rahul Dravid's tenure coming to and end after the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Reports claim that Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir is the favourite right now for the position while Ashish Nehra and VVS Laxman also remain in contention. A report claimed that there were not many applications from foreign coaches and even the BCCI wants someone who has come through the ranks and knows the domestic circuit well. While the deadline for applications was till May 27, a report by PTI claims that the BCCI may take some time to deciding the next coach as the players are currently focused on the T20 World Cup.

The Indian cricket team will travel to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe after the T20 World Cup and the report further claimed that BCCI may send National Cricket Academy (NCA)-based coaches for those tours.

"The deadline is fine, but the BCCI brass wouldn't mind taking some more time before reaching a decision. Right now, the team will be busy with World T20 for the better part of the month of June. After that seniors will be rested from tours of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe where any of the NCA-based senior coaches can accompany the team. So what's the hurry," a BCCI source told PTI.

A report in Cricbuzz gave details of what might be happening in the background. It claimed that a "very high-profile owner of an IPL franchise, who is very close to the BCCI top brass" told the publication that Gautam Gambhir's appointment as Indian cricket team coach is a "done deal and the announcement will come soon".

It also said that a "high profile commentator" told them that serious efforts are being made to rope in the KKR mentor. However, the report also added that since there has been no official announcement, it points to the fact that negotiations are still on multiple fronts -- "between the two parties and, perhaps, with some others too."

The report further listed out the challenges that Gambhir might be facing before agreeing to the role. The report said that Gambhir, who is a very successful mentor/coach in the IPL and a TV expert, will not be able to dabble in other role if he takes over as the Indian cricket team coach. It added that since the Indian cricket team coach's job is a hectic one, which requires living out of the box for close to 10 months a year, it might be a factor for Gambhir. The former Indian cricket team star has a young family.