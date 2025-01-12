Former India player Robin Uthappa has debunked a big myth regarding legendary captain MS Dhoni in a recent interview. There had been a belief that Dhoni loved to drink milk. During the start of his international career, some media houses even claimed that the player drank around four litres of milk everyday. While speaking on the matter, Uthappa, who has been teammates with Dhoni, cleared that he never saw the player drinking milk. During the interview, he also talked about an "irritating habit" of the cricketing great.

"I have never seen him drinking milk. I have never seen him drinking milk ever," Uthappa said on The Lallantop.

"We talk regularly. He doesn't keep his phone which is a very bad and irritating habit. You can't reach him. Even after being such close friends, we need to inform his manager that we are coming. When we sit with him, it is like time hasn't gone by. There can be 20 people sitting there, but you connection with him will be the same."

Recalling his first meeting with Dhoni, Uthappa said, "The person I met in 2004 for the first time in Mumbai, I was introduced to him in Taj President Hotel during the Challenger Trophy. I met him for the first time, S Sriram introduced me to Dhoni. He was a Tamil Nadu senior and he was my good friend, and he was good friends with Dhoni. That's how we met. The man I met in 2004 is still the same, when I sit and talk with him, the level of friendship is different."

MS Dhoni is among the greatest captains ever India produced. The legend retired from international cricket as the only skipper to win all three major ICC white-ball titles - T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011) and Champions Tropy (2013).

Talking about Robin Uthappa, he played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is for India from 2006 to 2015.