Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma expressed his desire to break Chris Gayle's impressive record of hitting the maximum number of sixes in international cricket. Currently, Rohit has 539 sixes in international cricket - 14 behind Gayle who has 553 sixes. Rohit has 280 sixes in ODIs, 182 in T20Is and another 77 in Tests but he said in a recent interaction that he is looking forward to surpassing the explosive West Indies batter. He added that he never thought that he will be the one to break Gayle's record and although he was never a 'muscle person', he had the penchant of hitting the ball hard.

"It will be a unique record for sure. Never in my life would I have imagined that I would be the one to break Chris Gayle's record. It is funny. I am not a muscle person but I like hitting the ball hard," he told senior journalist Vimal Kumar in a chat on his YouTube channel.

Rohit also recalled his early days of playing cricket when he was discouraged from playing shots in the air.

"When I started playing cricket, we were told to time the ball. The aerial shots we play we were asked to cut them down. We used to practice in school so there was no chance of hitting the ball in the air because that could have hit someone. We didn't have nets back then so we used to play the ball along the ground all the time. That's how the basics began, time the ball, come in the line of the ball, keep your head still. We would be chucked out of nets if we hit along the air," Rohit added.