Netherlands vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Updates:Kyle Mayers hit his maiden ODI half-century, and was accompanied by a fifty of his own from Shamarh Brooks as West Indies look to put up a big total after winning the toss and opting to bat. A 58-run opening partnership was broken when Shai Hope was dismissed for 24. However, Mayers brought up his half-century as he has put on a 100-plus partnership with Brooks. West Indies have already sealed the series, winning the first two matches with successful chases. The series is Nicholas Pooran's first as West Indies' limited overs captain. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Netherlands vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Highlights straight from VRA Ground, Amstelveen