Netherlands vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks Hit Fifties As West Indies Eye Big Total
NED vs WI 3rd ODI Live Updates: Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks hit half-centuries as West Indies look to put on a big total after opting to bat.
NED vs WI Live: Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks hit half-centuries in the 3rd ODI.© Twitter
Kyle Mayers hit his maiden ODI half-century, and was accompanied by a fifty of his own from Shamarh Brooks as West Indies look to put up a big total after winning the toss and opting to bat. A 58-run opening partnership was broken when Shai Hope was dismissed for 24. However, Mayers brought up his half-century as he has put on a 100-plus partnership with Brooks. West Indies have already sealed the series, winning the first two matches with successful chases. The series is Nicholas Pooran's first as West Indies' limited overs captain.
Netherlands vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Highlights straight from VRA Ground, Amstelveen
3rd ODI, West Indies in Netherlands, 3 ODI Series, 2022, Jun 04, 2022
Play In Progress
NED
WI
194/1 (34.0)
VRA Ground, Amstelveen
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 5.71
% chance to win
WI 88%
NED 12%
Batsman
Kyle Mayers
91 (84)
Shamarh Brooks
67* (81)
Bowler
Logan van Beek
21/0 (5)
Bas de Leede
34/1 (5)
NED vs WI, 3rd ODI Live Updates
No run.
No run.
FOUR! Pulled away! Top shot! Back of a length, around off. Shamarh Brooks smashes it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
Good-length delivery, outside off. Shamarh Brooks makes room and taps it towards cover.
Another quicker one, flatter, and shorter around middle and off. Kyle Mayers pushes it off the back foot towards the off side.
Quicker, around middle. Kyle Mayers hangs and defends it out.
DRINKS! West Indies are going along nicely here and are well set for a big score. The move to send Mayers at the top of the order has turned out to be a fruitful one and with plenty of big-hitters to follow, Windies will be looking at something more than 320 at least. Netherlands, need to take wickets and take them quickly as the match can go well out of their hands, if the West Indies batters explode in the last 10-15 overs.
SIX! KABOOM! A tossed up ball, full, around middle. Kyle Mayers dances down the track and heaves it over cow corner for a biggie.
Fuller ball, around middle and off. Shamarh Brooks knocks it down to long off for a single.
Put down! A tossed up ball, around off. Shamarh Brooks drives it firmly towards Max O'Dowd at mid off. He gets low to his left, and gets his hands to the ball but puts it down in the end. Netherlands cannot afford to drop catches!
Shorter ball, around middle. Shamarh Brooks blocks it out.
Back of a length, outside off. Shamarh Brooks cuts it towards sweeper cover for a single.
Fuller ball, outside off. Shamarh Brooks drives it towards cover.
Shorter ball, outside off. Shamarh Brooks gets on his toes and pushes it towards cover once again.
Outside off, on a length. Shamarh Brooks taps it towards cover off the back foot.
On a length, angling in around the thigh pads. Kyle Mayers tucks it towards deep square leg for a single.
Swing and a miss! Fuller ball, outside off. Kyle Mayers looks to go over cover but he misses it completely.
Bas de Leede is back on. Three overs for 19 but he has taken the only wicket that has gone down so far.
Back of a length, around middle and leg. Kyle Mayers pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. He retains the strike!
Shorter ball, spinning away around off. Shamarh Brooks pushes it off the back foot through cover for a single.