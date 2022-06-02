Netherlands vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Updates:Netherlands and West Indies face off in the second ODI in Amstelveen on Thursday, with the visitors looking to clinch a series win. The series is Nicholas Pooran's first as West Indies' limited-overs captain and after a win in the first ODI, they will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead after the second match. West Indies had turned out triumphant in the rain-affected first ODI, with Shai Hope hitting a fine century as they chased down a target of 247 with seven wickets to spare. Akeal Hosein had starred with the ball, returning figures of 2/29 as Netherlands made 240/7 in 45 overs. With a revised target of 247 from 45 overs, Hope hit an unbeaten 116 as the Windies completed the chase in the 44th over. Pooran himself made just 7 and will look to improve on his performance. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Netherlands vs West Indies 2nd ODI, LIVE UPDATES straight from VRA Ground, Amstelveen