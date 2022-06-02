Netherlands vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Live Updates: West Indies Look To Clinch Series
NED vs WI 2nd ODI Live Updates: West Indies are coming into the match with a 1-0 lead over Netherlands.
Netherlands vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Updates:Netherlands and West Indies face off in the second ODI in Amstelveen on Thursday, with the visitors looking to clinch a series win. The series is Nicholas Pooran's first as West Indies' limited-overs captain and after a win in the first ODI, they will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead after the second match. West Indies had turned out triumphant in the rain-affected first ODI, with Shai Hope hitting a fine century as they chased down a target of 247 with seven wickets to spare. Akeal Hosein had starred with the ball, returning figures of 2/29 as Netherlands made 240/7 in 45 overs. With a revised target of 247 from 45 overs, Hope hit an unbeaten 116 as the Windies completed the chase in the 44th over. Pooran himself made just 7 and will look to improve on his performance. (LIVE SCORECARD)
After winning a fairly one-sided first game, West Indies will take on the Netherlands again to take an unassailable lead in the series. If that happens, it will be 20 points for the touring team and will boost their chances to go third on the table of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-2022/23. Despite winning the first game, the visitors have a few areas to address. Their bowling wasn't upto the mark and took too much time to adjust to the conditions. Their ground fielding was also below-par, and discipline was lacking. Nicholas Pooran wants his team to get better with every game, and he certainly will be pushing his boys to operate at their best. For the Dutch team, it's all about learning and improving. They showed flashes of brilliance in both departments but to win a game of cricket, you need more than that. The Dutch team is without a few of their regular starters and has to do with the available resources. There were positives for them, and if they maintain a constant pressure for a longer period, they've got the quality to run West Indies close. Let's see if the hosts pull out an upset in this contest or lose another one.