Netherlands and Pakistan face each other in the final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. While Pakistan will look for a series sweep by winning the third ODI, Netherlands will look to register a consolation victory. In the first game, the hosts came really close to a win while chasing a target of 315 runs. They eventually lost it by 16 runs to Pakistan. In the second game, the guests bundled out Netherlands for 186 and then reached home with 7 wickets in hand and 98 balls to spare.

When will Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match be played?

Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will be played on Sunday, August 21.

Where will Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match be played?

Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will be played at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam.

When will Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match start?

Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match be broadcast?

The Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will not be broadcast in India.

Where will live streaming of Netherlands vs Pakistan be available?

The live streaming for the Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will be available on FanCode.

