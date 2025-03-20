Former India captains Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji were on Thursday conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Mumbai Cricket Association. MCA also celebrated the city's cricketing excellence and recognised the top performers of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. A key member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, Vengsarkar captained India in 10 Tests and 18 ODIs and later served as MCA Vice-President and Chairman of BCCI's Selection Committee. Edulji, whose international career spanned over 17 years, played a pioneering role in establishing and promoting women's cricket in India.

Former MCA Vice-President Ratnakar Shetty and Pravin Barve were also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for their remarkable contribution to cricket administration.

Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Sayali Satghare, and Sanika Chalke were among the standout individual award winners.

MCA also celebrated the success of the Ajinkya Rahane-led Ranji Trophy champions and other Mumbai teams for their remarkable performances in domestic tournaments during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

They also awarded Sharad Pawar Scholarship to 15 young exceptional players.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)