Netherlands vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam look to rebuild the Pakistan innings as the side lost Abdullah Shafique early. Earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first against Netherlands in the final ODI of the three-match series at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam on Sunday. Pakistan lead the series 2-0 and they will eye a series sweep vs Netherlands in the third ODI. On the other hand, the hosts will try to register a consolation victory. In the first game, Netherlands came really close to a win during their 315-run chase vs Pakistan but they eventually lost it by 16 runs. Meanwhile, the Babar Azam-led side registerd a comfortable 7-wicket win in the second game. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs -

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (w), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Musa Ahmed, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI, straight from Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam