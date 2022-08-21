Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman Look To Rebuild As Pakistan Suffer Early Blow
NED vs PAK, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Pakistan lead the series 2-0 and they will eye a series sweep vs Netherlands in the third ODI.
Netherlands vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam look to rebuild the Pakistan innings as the side lost Abdullah Shafique early. Earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first against Netherlands in the final ODI of the three-match series at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam on Sunday. Pakistan lead the series 2-0 and they will eye a series sweep vs Netherlands in the third ODI. On the other hand, the hosts will try to register a consolation victory. In the first game, Netherlands came really close to a win during their 315-run chase vs Pakistan but they eventually lost it by 16 runs. Meanwhile, the Babar Azam-led side registerd a comfortable 7-wicket win in the second game. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs -
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (w), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Musa Ahmed, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma
NED vs PAK, 3rd ODI Live
No run.
Make that 5! A length ball, angled into the pads, Azam stays back and clips it to square leg.
Four dots in a row! This is an inswinger, full and on off. Azam blocks it out on his front foot.
Kingma serves it on a length, on top of off. Azam stands tall and defends it out off the full face.
Good length, outside off. Azam stays back and dabs it towards backward point. Not in the gap though.
A length ball, on off. Azam pushes it to extra covers.
Bas de Leede bowls a slower delivery back of a length and outside off, Fakhar Zaman looks to slash at this but the ball passes under his bat and goes through to the keeper.
Bas de Leede bowls short once again and outside off, Babar Azam slashes this into the ground and gets the ball to bounce over backward point for a single to wide third man.
FOUR! The new bat has instantly worked for Babar Azam! To be fair it was a poor delivery! Bas de Leede bangs this in short and wide outside off, Babar Azam rocks back instantly and it sits up nicely for him. He pulls this towards deep mid-wicket for his first boundary.
Babar Azam isn't happy with his blade here. There is a fresh bat making its way on the field for him. Not a long delay here.
Bas de Leede serves this full and angling in from outside off, Babar Azam defends this towards mid-wicket.
WIDE! This one is straying down leg side on and really full. Babar Azam looks to clip this fine but misses. The umpire calls this wide.
Goes fuller this time on middle and off, Fakhar Zaman blocks this wide of mid on and they take a quick single.
Bas de Leede begins with a delivery that is a fraction short and angled into the left-handed batter from 'round the wicket. Bas de Leede tucks this towards mid-wicket.
An early change in bowling. Bas de Leede comes into the attack now. He replaces Aryan Dutt.
This is quite wide outside off on a good length. Babar Azam does not bother with this as it goes through to the keeper. 4 runs of the over.
Vivian Kingma serves this one a fraction full and gets the ball to nip back into the stumps. Babar Azam blocks this out towards mid on.
Goes back of a length this time and outside off stump. Babar Azam stands tall and knocks this straight to cover.
Vivian Kingma goes full and in line with the stumps, Babar Azam has his head steady over this as he clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
Continues bowling on a good length but this one strays on the pads. Fakhar Zaman misses out as he clips it towards square leg for a single.