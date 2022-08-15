Netherlands and Pakistan face each other in the first ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday. All the matches of the series will be played at the Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam. While hosts Netherlands are coming on the back of 2-0 T20I series loss to New Zealand, Pakistan arrive at the opponent's homeground after playing a 1-1 draw vs Sri Lanka in Test series. Meanwhile, Pakistan's most recent white-ball contest was a three-match ODI series against West Indies that the former won 3-0.

When will Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI match be played?

Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be played on Tuesday, August 16.

Where will Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI match be played?

Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be played at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam.

When will Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI match start?

Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI match be broadcast?

The Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will not be broadcast in India.

Where will live streaming of Netherlands vs Pakistan be available?

Promoted

The live streaming for the Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be available on FanCode.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)