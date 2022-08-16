Netherlands vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, Live Score Updates: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman Look To Rebuild As Pakistan Lose Early Wicket
Netherlands vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman look to rebuild the Pakistan innings as the side lost its first wicket early. After opting to bat first, Pakistan did not get off to an ideal start and lost Imam-ul-Haq in the sixth over of the innings against Netherlands in the ongoing 1st ODI. Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first against Netherlands in the first ODI of the three-match series. Babar Azam-led Pakistan is squaring off against hosts Netherlands in the first ODI of the three-match series at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam on Tuesday. Pakistan will look to get off to a winning start to create momentum in the series. Babar Azam and co will look to put their best foot forward and keep the winning results coming to enter the upcoming Asia Cup with full of confidence. All the three ODIs will be played at the same venue. (LIVE SCORECARD)
No run.
Extra bounce from a length around off, Babar goes back to work it on the leg side but it takes the splice of his bat and rolls to covers.
Full and on off, Babar flicks it across the line but finds the mid-wicket fielder.
Wide! Wrong start. It's served down the leg side, on a good length, Babar tries to flick but misses.
Logan van Beek has been brought into the attack.
Spinning in from around off, Fakhar goes on the back foot and helps it straight towards short fine leg. Another good over from Tim.
Tossed up, full and outside off, Fakhar strides forward and defends it back.
Appeal for a run out! A touch short and outside off, Babar plays late and guides it towards backward point. The fielder there dives but fails to make the stop. The batters decide to take a run. The fielder is quick to recover and fires in a throw to the keeper who dislodges the bails. They appeal, it's referred upstairs. The replays find Fakhar Zaman safely in.
Leans forward to a full ball and pushes it defensively to covers.
Very full, outside off, Fakhar knocks it down to long on and rotates the strike.
Loopy and full, outside off, Azam drives it through cover-point for a single.
Powerplay 2 time. A maximum of 4 fielders are now allowed outside the ring till the 40th over.
Goes back to bowling on a good length and just outside off, Fakhar Zaman defends this towards mid on. 14 from the over, the banter with Fakhar Zaman seems to have put off Kingma. At the end of Powerplay 1, Pakistan are 37 for 1.
FOUR! Streaky boundary this time but they get two in a row! Vivian Kingma delivers this full and outside off, Fakhar Zaman looks to defend this but gets a thick outside edge that flies through the vacant slip cordon and runs away to the third man for four more runs.
FOUR! Fakhar Zaman finally getting into the groove here! Vivian Kingma bowls this a fraction full and outside off, Fakhar Zaman is seeing the ball well now and he slaps this towards the deep point fence for another boundary.
Sliding down the leg side, Babar eases it off his pads down to deep backward square leg for a run.
FOUR! This is class! Kingma lands it on a length and outside off, Babar stays back and elegantly puts it away through cover-point for a boundary.
Back of a length outside off, Zaman goes back and cuts it down to third man for a run.
Full and outside off, Babar Azam pushes this towards backward point. Good comeback from Tim Pringle after conceding a boundary on his first ball.
Tim Pringle bowls this on a yorker length and in line with the stumps, Babar Azam digs this out to the bowler.