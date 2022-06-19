Story ProgressBack to home
Netherlands vs England, 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield
NED vs ENG, 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates: Netherland face England in the second ODI of the three-match series at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen.
NED vs ENG, 2nd ODI Live: The match has been delayed due to wet outfield.© Twitter
NED vs ENG, 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates: Netherland face England in the second ODI of the three-match series at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. The toss and match action has been delayed due to wet outfield. England lead the series 1-0 after thrashing the hosts in the first games by a hefty margin of 232 runs. After electing to bat, England went on to break their own record to register the highest-ever ODI total -- 498 for four. Jos Buttler dazzled with an unbeaten 162 while Dawid Malan and Phil Salt scored their respective tons in One-Day Internationals. In reply, Scott Edwards and Max O'Dowd scored fighting fifties, but the hosts were bowled out for 266. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the 2nd ODI between Netherland and England from the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen
2nd ODI, England in Netherlands, 3 ODI Series, 2022, Jun 19, 2022
Match Delayed
NED
ENG
VRA Ground, Amstelveen
% chance to win
ENG 89%
NED 11%
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and IPL 2022, check out the Schedule , Live Score and IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
NED vs ENG, 2nd ODI, Live Scorecard
After a day’s break, England will be ready to take on Netherlands at the VRA Ground, Amstelveen for the second ODI of this 3-match series. England began their first-ever bilateral series against Netherlands in an emphatic style. We witnessed an exuberant display of power-hitting skills as they posted a mammoth total of 498 runs which is now the highest total in ODI cricket ever. Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, and Jos Buttler were the three players that notched up their century. Jos Buttler was the highest run-getter in that match scoring an unbeaten 162 runs off just 70 deliveries. The visitors eventually won the game by a huge margin of 232 runs. Coming into this game, England will want to do nothing but replicate their performance and seal the series. However, Jason Roy will be hoping he can get some runs under his belt this time around. The visitors' main strength is their batting depth, so chasing down a huge total or even setting a big target does not seem to be an issue for them. On their bowling front, all their bowlers were right on cue in the previous game. Sam Curran on his return, got the ball to talk and grabbed two wickets. Adil Rashid was the only bowler who failed to get a wicket. But we do not see that happening very often, he is a world-class bowler and he continues to be a threat to the opposition. Netherlands, on the other hand, have a lot to ponder about. They were whitewashed by West Indies earlier this month, and they have started this series on the wrong foot as well. Their hopes to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup now hangs by a thread. The hosts have a lot of quality in their ranks and it’s about time they click as a unit. Although they suffered a disappointing defeat in the previous they still have a few positives to take from the game. Max O'Dowd and Scott Edwards are the two batters who looked promising and they will want to carry on their form into the next fixture as well. Their middle-order also chipped in a few runs which is another plus for the Dutch. Their bowlers though will have to be more disciplined this time around. One area they would like to do better in is their fielding. We witnessed a few catch drops in the previous game which proved to be costly in the end. The hosts will have to leave their wounds from the first ODI behind and think about grabbing those crucial Super League points in this game. The weather in Amstelveen has remained kind, and let’s hope we face no interruptions in the next match as well. So, buckle up folks for a cracker of a contest. Will the Dutch level the series? We will find out.