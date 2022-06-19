NED vs ENG, 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates: Netherland face England in the second ODI of the three-match series at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. The toss and match action has been delayed due to wet outfield. England lead the series 1-0 after thrashing the hosts in the first games by a hefty margin of 232 runs. After electing to bat, England went on to break their own record to register the highest-ever ODI total -- 498 for four. Jos Buttler dazzled with an unbeaten 162 while Dawid Malan and Phil Salt scored their respective tons in One-Day Internationals. In reply, Scott Edwards and Max O'Dowd scored fighting fifties, but the hosts were bowled out for 266. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of the 2nd ODI between Netherland and England from the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen