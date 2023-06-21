Netherlands' star all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe dislocated the forefinger of his right hand and soon got it relocated in a freak incident during a T20 Blast game. It was a match between Somerset and Essex at County Ground, Chelmsford on Monday. Essex were batting and Van der Merwe came in to bowl the 16th over. He dismissed Daniel Sams on the first ball and then conceded a single to new batter William Buttleman. On the next ball, the left-arm orthodox bowled a full toss to Matthew Critchley, who played a powerful drive that saw the ball hit van der Merwe badly on the finger.

Van der Merwe was trying to stop the ball and he got hurt in the process. He dislocated the forefinger of his right hand and showed it to his teammates and physio, who came in running and put it back in its place.

Watch it here:

Roelof van der Merwe is an absolute trooper: dislocates his finger brilliantly stopping a ball, gets it put back in place, and sprints back to bowl!



(Viewing not advised for the squeamish)#Blast23 pic.twitter.com/Z7naGZV76p — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 19, 2023

Talking about the game, Essex were bundled out for 186 runs in 19.2 overs before Somerset chased it down in 16.3 overs with 7 wickets in hand.

Recently in the T20 Blast, David Wiese and Shan Masood had produced a beautiful relay catch. During a match against Leicestershire, the Yorkshire fielders showed great skill near the boundary line to take an exemplary catch.

Leicestershire batter Rishi Patel hit the ball down the ground. What could have been a six was caught by Wiese with a diving effort over long-on fence. However, the fielder was quick enough to release the ball from his hands before falling to the other side of the boundary. An alert Shan Masood was standing at a distance from Wiese but the release from the Namibian star was so accurate that it found Masood.