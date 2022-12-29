Legendary India captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni has inspired many to accomplish his or her dreams. Coming from a small town, Dhoni ruled the cricket world during his playing days with his tactical acumen and batting supremacy. Another trait that was also among the highlights of his illustrious international career was his wicketkeeping skills. The player seemed to have adopted an advanced style of wicketkeeping, which helped him redefine the art at the highest level. Speed and accuracy combined with some exceptional tactical moves were something that Dhoni possessed as a wicketkeeper.

The former India captain called time on his international career on August 15, 2020 and now appears only in Indian Premier League, playing for Chennai Super Kings.

While Dhoni has been rumoured to bid adieu to professional cricket soon, the budding and established cricketers are wholeheartedly learning from him.

A video of Nepal T20 is going viral on social media in which a wicketkeeper named Arjun Saud could be seen doing an MS Dhoni-type run-out in a match.

The incident took place during the game between Biratnagar and Janakpur Royals. Saud collected a throw in front of the stumps and hit the bulls-eye behind him from between his legs to run the batter out, something what Dhoni does quite often during wicketkeeping.

Watch it here:

Biratnagar Super Kings had posted 140 runs before they were bundled out in the match. Janakpur Royals reached the target on the last ball of the game.

