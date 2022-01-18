Virat Kohli made a shock announcement last week that he was stepping down as captain of India's Test team. Kohli's announcement came a day after India lost the three-match Test series against South Africa 1-2. Ever since Kohli's announcement, there has been talk of who should replace him as India's next Test captain. Rohit Sharma, who was recently named as India's full-time white-ball captain, is one of the candidates, who might succeed the 33-year-old Kohli.

During a discussion on Sports Tak, former India skipper and legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar spoke on whether or not Rohit should lead the team in the longest format of the game.

Gavaskar pointed out Rohit's fitness issues, saying that his recurring hamstring injury has sown seeds of doubt in his mind over whether or not he should be named Test captain.

"That can also happen but Rohit has a problem with fitness. You need a player who can remain fit and be available for every match. But Rohit keeps suffering hamstring injuries, and that's why I have doubts. That's why I want a player to be made captain who is able to play every format," said the former India captain.

Rohit had missed the recently-concluded Test series against the Proteas due to a hamstring injury he had picked up ahead of the team's departure for South Africa.

The 34-year-old was also ruled out of the three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting from January 19.

It is unclear who the management will pick to lead the Indian team in the longest format of the game.

India's next Test assignment will be against Sri Lanka during a two-match home Test series in March.