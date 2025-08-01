India vs England Live Score: Onus will be on Karun Nair and Washington Sundar as India aim to put on a strong first innings total against England on Day 2 of the 5th Test at The Oval. Nair smashed a half-century to lead India's fightback after Gus Atkinson (2-31) and Josh Tongue (2-47) claimed a pair of wickets each. Nair's 52 not out on a rain-impacted day helped India recover from 38-2 when the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (2) and KL Rahul (14) went before lunch. At the end of the day's play, India was 204/6, with Nair (52 not out) and Sundar (19 not out) unbeaten, having stitched a 51-run stand so far after the visitors had stumbled to 153/6. (Live Scorecard)
India vs England 5th Test, Day 2 Live: Bitter Blow For England
Chris Woakes, England's most experienced pacer in the match, has officially been ruled out from the remainder of the Oval Test.
"England seamer Chris Woakes will continue to be monitored throughout the remainder of the Rothesay Fifth Test at The Kia Oval, following a left shoulder injury sustained on day one of the match against India," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.
"At this stage, the injury has ruled him out of any further participation in the Test. A further assessment will be conducted at the conclusion of the series."
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Live: Current Weather Conditions At The Oval
It looks quite good at the Oval ahead of the start of the match, with scattered clouds spread across the sky. No signs of rain at present but things can change as we move forward. If India are to win the match, weather needs to be in their favour.
LATEST weather at Oval#INDvsENG #ENGvIND #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/2bMQYuGDc5— Cricket addict (@Cricketadd75277) August 1, 2025
IND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 2 Live: Weather Update
It is going to be a similar day like yesterday, with there
being 45% chance of rain, with 67% cloud cover. The probability of
thunderstorms stands at 9%. The figures predict a better picture in comparison
to Day 1 but some interruptions are still expected.
India vs England 5th Test, Day 2 Live: Will Rain Lead To Another Stop-Start Day?
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 2 of the 5th Test between India and England at the Kennington Oval. Karun Nair, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar fought hard on a rain-hit Day 1 to take India to a respectable score of 204/6 at stumps. The second day's play is also expected to see some stoppages due to rain. But, we should still be able to get more overs than yesterday.