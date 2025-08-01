Chris Woakes, England's most experienced pacer in the match, has officially been ruled out from the remainder of the Oval Test.

"England seamer Chris Woakes will continue to be monitored throughout the remainder of the Rothesay Fifth Test at The Kia Oval, following a left shoulder injury sustained on day one of the match against India," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

"At this stage, the injury has ruled him out of any further participation in the Test. A further assessment will be conducted at the conclusion of the series."