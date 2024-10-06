James Fuller and Dawid Malan impressed with the bat as Texas Gladiators defeated Los Angeles Waves by 4 wickets in the National Cricket League (NCL) on Sunday. Fuller slammed 39 off 10 balls while Malan scored 38 off 16 deliveries as their team marched on to victory. Chasing a target of 127, Tymal Mills took three wickets but Texas Gladiators comfortably clinched the win with Fuller producing late fireworks with one four and five massive sixes. The T10 format has given cricket, as a game, a new dimension, and the NCL is taking it to a new level, thanks to the global superstars playing in the tournament.

Batting first, Los Angeles Waves posted a total of 126 for the loss of three wickets with Tim David top-scoring with 51. David looked in explosive form as he slammed 51 in just 20 balls with one four and seven sixes. Shakib Al Hasan and George Munsey both played their parts with quickfire knocks.

For Texas Gladiators, Jason Behrendorff, Nisarg Patel and Ashmead Nedd took one wicket apiece.

In response, Malan provided the perfect start to the run chase and his partnerships with Kennar Lewis as well as Nick Kelly keeping them on track. Texas Gladiators did struggle midway into the encounter as Mills conceded just 20 runs in 2 overs and took three significant wickets.

However, Ben Fuller turned out to be the saviour for his side as he slammed 39 in just 10 balls. In the end, his side went on to the win the match with 7 balls to spare.