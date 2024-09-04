India all-rounder Hardik Pandya grabbed everyone's attention after he got separated from his wife and model Natasa Stankovic. The couple, who got married in 2020 and also exchanged vows in 2023, broke the news of their separation in July this year. The couple also has a four-year-old son, Agastya, who went to Serbia with Natasa after his parents' divorce. However, a new development has come to light that Natasa returned to Mumbai on Monday and dropped Agastya at his father Hardik's home.

Taking to Instagram, Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya's wife Pankuri Sharma shared a cute video, featuring her with Agastya and her own son Kavir. In the video, Pankhuri was seen sharing an adorable moment with both the kids.

Both Hardik and Natasa made the decision of their divorce public on social media, and have since gone on their different paths.

Earlier in August, a report claimed that Natasa wasn't able to adjust to Hardik's personality, with the cricketer being 'too full of himself'.

"He was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore. She realised that there was a major gap between how they were as people. She tried to match it up to him but it made her feel uncomfortable. This was a never-ending process so it became tiring after a while. Natasa was not able to keep pace hence she decided to take a step back," a source was quoted as saying by Times Now.

"She mulled over it but her decision became firm when he did not change. It was a very painful decision by Natasa but it didn't come in one day/ one week. It was a slow but gradual wound that kept hurting her," the insider added.

Apart from this, if reports are to be believed, then Hardik is rumoured to be dating singer Jasmin Walia.