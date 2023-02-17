Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Naseem Shah was fined 10 per cent of his match fees for hearing the wrong helmet during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans. Naseem, who is currently playing for the Gladiators, was penalised under the PCB Code of Conduct as he was wearing the helmet of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) side Comilla Victorians – the franchise that Naseem also plays for. Naseem's short stay at the crease was ended by the Sultans pacer Ihsanullah whose five-wicket haul proved decisive as the Gladiators were defeated comprehensively.

Batting first, Gladiators could only manage 110 with Ihsanullah producing another brilliant spell of bowling. In response, Riley Rossouw (50 off 33 balls) helped his side chase down the target easily.

Earlier, Naseem Shah was appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador of Balochistan Police. He was honoured with the DSP rank in a ceremony held at the IG Balochistan Police Office, Quetta.

"As a child, I had been scared of policemen. My parents would scare me by mentioning the police. However, as I have grown up. I have come to realise the sacrifices they make to keep us said. They don't just put their lives at risk for us, but I have a far more simple example of their service," said Naseem on his appointment as quoted by Daily Pakistan.

"Those appointed with us at the NCA stay awake at night to protect us. I cannot even function if I do not get a good night's rest. I have immense respect for the police and am deeply grateful for their assistance," he added.

