India batter Virat Kohli on Friday shared a picture of his wife Anushka Sharma on Twitter and he captioned the post indicating she was 'his world' with the use of emojis. In the photo shared by Virat, Anushka can be seen striking a pose for the camera in a black shirt. Kohli is currently playing in the Asia Cup while Anushka is preparing for Netflix film titled "Chakda Xpress", based on the life of India Women pace legend Jhulan Goswami.

Kohli on Wednesday had become the player with the highest average in the shortest format of the game. He accomplished this feat during his side's Group A tie against Hong Kong in Dubai during the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Kohli had scored 59* off 44 balls, consisting of one four and three sixes. Now in 101 T20Is, Virat has scored 3,402 runs at an average of 50.77.

He has 31 half-centuries in the format, with his highest score being 94*. He has a strike rate of 137.12.

Before the match against Hong Kong, Kohli had scored 35 runs off 34 balls against Pakistan.

Team India had sealed their place in the Super 4s stage after beating Hong Kong. The side will now take on the winner of Pakistan vs Hong Kong in their first match of the Super 4 stage on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.