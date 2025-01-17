The 2011 Cricket World Cup final is a day held dear by many Indians, as it was the day India lifted the trophy after 28 years. One such person who was present at the iconic Wankhede Stadium to experience the moment was a young Prithvi Shaw, then only 11 years old. Shaw was at the Wankhede alongside none other than Arjun Tendulkar, the son of India legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was on the playing field. Shaw reminisced on the moment when he watched India lift the World Cup alongside his friend Arjun.

Speaking on the eve of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), Shaw reflected on what he described as his first memory at the Wankhede.

"My first memory that I remember, and it's for the rest of my life, was when I came here to watch the 2011 World Cup. I was 11 that time; me and Arjun Tendulkar, my friend, we both sat here and watched that game live," Shaw narrated.

"I still remember the moment when we lifted that World Cup. What an experience. That was my first time," Shaw added.

Shaw himself has been hailed as one of Mumbai's brightest talents in recent years, although his career may not have turned out as he would've hoped. Having seen Sachin Tendulkar lift the World Cup in front of his eyes, alongside his son, Shaw would experience a similar moment some years later, albeit at a junior level.

In 2018, Shaw led India to the 2018 U19 World Cup title, leading a generation boasting talents like Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh to the cup.

However, Shaw has endured a difficult few months. The batter has been continually dropped from Mumbai's sides in domestic cricket, with indiscipline cited as the major factor. He also went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

Meanwhile, Arjun Tendulkar plies his trade for Goa in domestic cricket.