One of the finest players to ever play the sport of cricket, MS Dhoni has won several laurels for the country in his distinguished career. While Dhoni went on to register his name in the history books as a cricketer, he wasn't as good in academics. In a video that has emerged on social media, the Ranchi-born cricketer could be seen addressing children at a school where he reminisced about his old days as a student.

From narrating the tales of his performances as a student to recalling how his father thought that Dhoni wouldn't even pass 10th-class board exams, the legendary cricketer took a trip down memory lane.

"Does sport qualify as a subject?", Dhoni said on being asked about his favorite subject. "I was an average student till I started playing cricket in class seven, so from that point onwards, my attendance slightly started to go down. But other than that, I was a good student. [In the] tenth, I got 66 percent or something; In 12th, I got 56 or 57 percent."

"My attendance was very low because I was playing throughout. So, it was tough for me, but I was an average student. In fact, in Class 10 boards, there were chapters I had no clue about. So, I had no idea what to write if a question came from that particular chapter. That how bad it was," Dhoni could be heard saying in the video.

'My father thought I won't pass the school board exam' - @MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/fvclSbnvGH — DHONI Era™ (@TheDhoniEra) October 10, 2022

"I was very happy. My father thought that I am not passing [10th board exam]. He was like, it's gone, I will have to repeat, but he was very happy that I passed," he added.

Even at the age of 41, Dhoni remains an active cricketer. He is no longer an India international, having retired from the national team duties back in 2020. But, he is still the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

CSK have started the SuperKings academy in Hosur (Tamil Nadu). The facility has been set up at the MS Dhoni global school and it will serve as the first franchise-based Super Kings academy in India.