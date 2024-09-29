Young all-rounder Musheer Khan, who survived a car accident while on his way to join the Mumbai team for the Irani Cup, expressed his gratitude to everyone who prayed for his recovery in his first public statement. Musheer, the right-handed batter who also bowls left-arm spin, suffered a fracture in his neck in a serious car accident while on his way to Lucknow from his hometown Azamgarh for the Irani Cup match beginning on October 1 against Rest of India. He was traveling with his father Naushad Khan when their car hit the divider and flipped a few times. The neck fracture will keep Musheer out of action for a few months, which means he will be unavailable for Mumbai in the Irani Cup and initial Ranji Trophy matches.

“First of all, I would like to thank Allah for this new life. I am fine now. My father was with me, he is also fine now. I would like to thank you all for your prayers,” said Musheer in a video on his Instagram account, where he was standing with a bandage around his neck.

Musheer, the younger brother of Test batter Sarfaraz Khan, is expected to be taken to a hospital in Mumbai for a detailed assessment once he's discharged from the Medanta hospital in Lucknow and flies back home.

The injury comes as a big blow for Musheer, whose was to be included for India A tour of Australia later this year, especially after smashing impressive 181 for India B against India A in the first round of Duleep Trophy.

“Good evening, first of all, I would like to thank the Almighty for this new life. I would also like to thank all those people who have prayed for us - well-wishers, friends, relatives. I am very thankful of all of them.”

“I would also like to thank the MCA and BCCI, who are taking very good care. They are going to give an update on what is going to happen in the future. I would also like to say what we have not got, we should be patient about it, and what we have got, need to be thankful for it, and this is life,” said Naushad, Musheer's father, in the same video.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is yet to name a replacement for Musheer, India's leading run-getter in this year's U19 World Cup, in the Irani Cup squad led by veteran Test batter Ajinkya Rahane.