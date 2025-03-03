Indian cricket team fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah opened up about the on-field spat with Sam Konstas during the fifth Test encounter against Australia in Sydney. Bumrah and Konstas found themselves in the headlines after they exchanged some heated words during the encounter. Bumrah even celebrated in the Australia star's face after taking the wicket of his opening partner Usman Khawaja. While there was a lot of speculation regarding what transpired between the two cricketers, Bumrah recently reflected on the incident and came up with a tongue-in-cheek comment to explain the altercation.

“Pata nahi isme to aapko kuch aur lag raha hoga, main to usse puch raha tha ki ‘sab theek hai? Mummy theek hai, ghar par sab theek hai? (‘I don't know what you guys are thinking but I mainly asked him, ‘Is everything okay?' Is your mother fine, is everything at home fine?')” Bumrah said at an event.

“Usne bola ‘haan theek hai' to maine bola ‘Acha theek hai ab ball daal deta hoon.' Aap logo ne kuch aur interpret kar liya hoga. I think udhar words nahi the to maybe miscommunication ho gaya hoga. (He said ‘Yes, it's fine?' to which I said ‘Now, I will bowl'. You guys must have interpreted it some thing else. I think the lack of words may have caused some miscommunication)."

“Incidents like these happen when the game is close. We were wasting some time, they were trying to do it as well. We were trying to put some pressure."

“But, that's not the best example. I am not angry all the time but sometimes, it happens,” he added.

Recently, Bumrah, who was ruled out of the ongoing Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury, has started bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The speedster posted a video of him bowling in the nets. Taking to Instagram, Bumrah captioned the video "Progress every day", leaving fans excited about his return to international cricket.

Bumrah last played for India in the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He also led the side in the first and last Test of the tour in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma. He was the top wicket-taker of the series with 32 scalps at an average of 13.06, with best figures of 6-76 in the third Test in Brisbane. He pulled out midway through the Sydney Test, the final game of the series. He missed the white-ball home series against England before being ruled out of the Champions Trophy squad.