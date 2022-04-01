Mumbai Indians will look to return to winning ways when they take the field against Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma-led side now have Suryakumar Yadav in their ranks and the right-handed is fit for the clash. Mumbai's bowling was a big disappointment in the match against Delhi Capitals and the franchise would hope for a better showing with the ball. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will look to keep their winning momentum going.

Rajasthan Royals had defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in their opening match of the tournament. All three departments of the game worked in unison for the Royals and they were able to brush aside the challenge of Kane Williamson's team.

However, defeating Mumbai Indians for sure would not be that easy and a thrilling encounter can be expected if both teams play to their potential.

When will the MI vs RR IPL 2022 match be played?

The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match will be played on Saturday, April 2.

Where will the MI vs RR IPL 2022 match be played?

The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

What time will the MI vs RR IPL 2022 match start?

The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs RR IPL 2022 match?

The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the MI vs RR IPL 2022 match?

The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)