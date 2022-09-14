Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene has stepped down from the head coach role in Mumbai Indians as he has been appointed Global Head of Performance by the franchise. Zaheer Khan, who was the Director of Cricket Operations, has also been given a new role. The former India pacer will now be MI's Global Head of Cricket Development. The two form the central team for the franchise's "growing global cricket footprint", Mumbai Indians said in an official release.

The move to give the two former players elevated roles come amid MI expanding into the T20 leagues in South Africa and the UAE.

"The Mumbai Indians ownership has elevated Mahela Jayawardene and Zaheer Khan to take on new roles with the aim to build a global cricket legacy for MI," the franchise wrote in its statement.

"As part of building the structure, two MI veterans Mahela Jayawardene and Zaheer Khan with deep knowledge of the MI value system and proven track record, are being elevated to new roles."

The statement also said Zaheer Khan "will be responsible for player development, building on MI's robust program around talent identification and grooming and adopting the same across geographies, which has been core to MI's philosophy and success. Each geography comes with its unique set of challenges and Zaheer's elevated role will play an important role helping MI teams across the globe."

"It is an absolute honour for me to lead MI's global cricket operations. Mrs Ambani and Akash's leadership and guidance have made MI the most valued global cricket franchise and I am very happy to see MI grow globally. I look forward to this new responsibility to build a strong cohesive global brand of cricket," Jayawardene was quoted as saying.

"I am humbled to take on this new role and thank Mrs Nita Ambani and Akash for their faith in me. MI has been home for me as a player and as a coaching team member, and now as we embark on a new journey. I look ahead to working closely with all the stakeholders in the global network to unearth new potential that can join the family," Zaheer said about his new role.