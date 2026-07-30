Former Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming is all set to be appointed as the new England Test team coach, according to a report by The Telegraph. The report claimed that Fleming became the frontrunner for the job after a week of interviews. It added that Fleming will be working along with his compatriot Brendon McCullum, who was previously the Test coach and is still England's white-ball coach. McCullum was removed from his position following the poor results in the Ashes and the series against New Zealand. Currently, England are also looking to appoint a new Test captain.

According to the report, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is keen to give the job to Fleming and he has allegedly emerged as the favourite ahead of Richard Dawson and Jonathan Trott, along with ex-Australia star Tom Moody.

Andy Flower was initially the top pick for the job but he opted to continue with his coaching commitments with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and London Spirit. Even former Australia head coach Justin Langer was considered for the job but he was not approached by ECB.

Fleming was the head coach of CSK since 2008 and under his coaching, the franchise won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title a record-equaling 5 times. He also coached Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket (MLC) and Joburg Super Kings in SA20. He was sacked by the franchise after a disappointing show in the 2026 season.

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace