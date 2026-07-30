Ajinkya Rahane officially announced his retirement from cricket on Thursday, drawing the curtain on a distinguished career that spanned over a decade for Team India. Known for his solid technique, calm demeanour, and exceptional record in tough overseas conditions, Rahane scored over 8,000 international runs across formats, featuring in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is. His defining moment as a leader arrived during the famous 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he captained an injury-depleted Indian side to a historical 2-1 Test series victory in Australia following a century at Melbourne.

Rahane last played for India in 2023 when he was called up to the Test team for the tour of the West Indies. His last appearance for the country in the ODI format came in 2018, when he played against England. His T20I career for the national team was relatively short; it was in 2016 when Rahane last wore the India shirt in the shortest format, against the West Indies.

"Cap 278 signing off. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Forever grateful," Rahane captioned a video he shared on Instagram.

When it comes to T20 cricket, Rahane continued to play in the Indian Premier League. In fact, he was the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team over the last couple of seasons, though he could not help the team qualify for the playoffs. He even remained a regular for Mumbai in domestic red-ball cricket.

Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik paid a glowing tribute to the veteran batter, saying: "Ajinkya Rahane's retirement marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Indian cricket. His dedication, composure under pressure, and commitment to excellence have made him one of Mumbai cricket's finest ambassadors. His legacy will inspire generations to come."

Beyond his batting, his flawless slip catching made him a vital pillar of India's Test core, leaving behind a legacy defined by patience, leadership under pressure, and unfailing selflessness.

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