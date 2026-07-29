Bangladesh Cricket Board on Wednesday announced the appointment of experienced wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das as the new ODI captain with the 2027 Cricket World Cup in sight. "Congratulations, Litton Kumer Das! The new captain of the Bangladesh ODI team," Bangladesh Cricket posted on 'X'. The 31-year-old succeeds Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who had led the side since June 2025 but was replaced following Bangladesh's 1-2 ODI series defeat in Zimbabwe earlier this month. Under Miraz's leadership, Bangladesh won 10 of their 20 ODIs and lost nine.

Das, who is already leading the team in T20Is, will now take charge of the ODI side as well.

The right-hander has previously captained Bangladesh in the 50-over format on a stand-in basis, winning three of the seven matches he led. The appointment marks a new phase for Bangladesh as they look to build towards the 2027 World Cup.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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