Indian cricket team young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named vice-captain of East Zone for the 2026 Duleep Trophy. Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was appointed captain with the squad comprising of seasoned veterans like Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Shahbaz Ahmed. Sooryavanshi made his senior team debut during the series against England and although he did not have a good outing, he made up for it in the series against Zimbabwe where he slammed two half-centuries. India went on to win all three matches in the series.

Kishan enters the tournament after a strong performance in India's recent white-ball series against Zimbabwe. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter delivered several aggressive innings at the top of the order, giving India quick starts. His recent form and leadership experience made him the top choice to lead the East Zone side.

All eyes will be on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is rising quickly in Indian cricket after a breakthrough season. The young player recently stood out during India's series against Zimbabwe, showing impressive calm against international bowling while maintaining the strong form he has shown over the past year.

The batting unit also includes Sudip Kumar Gharami, Virat Singh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Subhranshu Senapati, Denish Das, and Shikhar Mohan. Kumar Kushagra will serve as another wicketkeeping option.

Shami brings valuable experience to the bowling attack as he returns to domestic cricket. He will be backed by Mukesh Kumar and Abhijit Sarkar, with Shahbaz Ahmed and Anukul Roy likely to play important all-round roles.

East Zone squad: Ishan Kishan (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (vice-captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Shikhar Mohan, Anukul Roy, Virat Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Denish Das and Abhijit Sarkar.

Stand-by: Ayush Loharuka, Sridam Paul, Sambit S. Baral, Sharandeep Singh, Swastik Samal

(With IANS inputs)

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