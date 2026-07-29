Uncertainty looms over veteran India batter Rohit Sharma's future, with the Cricket World Cup roughly a year away. The star player has already called time on his careers in T20Is and Test cricket, while making his intentions to play the 2027 Cricket World Cup clear. Rohit is currently 39 years old, and by the time the mega event kicks off, he will be 40. Ahead of India's third and final ODI against England in July, there were reports that the player might retire. The speculation spread like wildfire, and eventually BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia shrugged off the rumours.

On the other hand, Rohit smashed a terrific 138 off 110 balls in what was rumoured to be his last game, giving fans hope regarding his ODI future.

Former India player Mohammad Kaif has said that Shubman Gill will have to convince the selectors and the coach if he wishes to have Rohit in the team's World Cup plans.

"I think it will be a 'wait and watch' case. There is a lot of confusion, but that clarity has to come. Gill must come out in the press and give a statement that I want Rohit for the 2027 Cricket World Cup. A captain is always there when the team is made. Selectors may not know as much as players know about each other's game. He will have to convince the coach and selectors that Rohit could play a crucial role in the tournament," Kaif said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh were not scoring. Ganguly always used to stand by them and said that they would come back. (MS) Dhoni has backed players. Rohit has backed players himself. A captain has to stand by the players," he explained.

Kaif further said that the team management needs to provide clarity while dealing with veteran players like Rohit and Virat Kohli.

"By doing this, you will bring transparency within the team, and Gill's respect as captain will also go up. He will gain the image of being straightforward when things are going back and forth. Everybody is watching everything. You cannot hide, and you need to get this clarity. If no one else is giving this clarity, then the captain has to do this. This will only make the team better," the ex-India player concluded.

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