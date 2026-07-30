The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which is set to be played in August. Veteran Madhya Pradesh off-spinner Saransh Jain earned his maiden Test call-up, capping a decade of consistent domestic performances. While the spin-bowling all-rounder was rewarded for his impressive show, pacer Auqib Nabi, another star performer in domestic cricket, was overlooked once again. Auqib picked up 60 wickets in the Ranji Trophy last season, helping Jammu and Kashmir clinch their maiden title.

As Nabi grabbed eyeballs, Delhi Capitals signed him for the Indian Premier League 2026. He was also included in the India A squad for the Sri Lanka tour and finished there with six wickets in two four-day matches.

As India were about to announce the squad for the Sri Lanka Tests, Nabi and his fans must have been hopeful. However, the player was ignored once again.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who has played a crucial role in Nabi's cricketing success, expressed his disappointment over the selectors' decision.

"I honestly don't have any logical answer for Nabi not being picked," Pathan told Sportstar.

"I didn't understand the selection process. Mohammad Siraj is your go-to bowler. When (Jasprit) Bumrah is not there, Siraj becomes your No. 1 bowler. So, what was the need to play against Afghanistan in a Test that wasn't even part of the World Test Championship? If domestic performances matter, why didn't you reward Auqib? That was the best opportunity to play him and test him at that level," he added.

Pathan praised the selection of Saransh but once again questioned Nabi's omission.

"What signal are we sending to domestic cricketers? Saransh Jain getting picked on the back of domestic performances is fantastic. It tells domestic cricketers that performances will be rewarded. He's 33 and got rewarded for four or five years of consistent performances. But then, what's wrong with Auqib? He has performed consistently too, and as a fast bowler, there are even more opportunities because pacers get injured more often, so a backup always helps," the former India all-rounder concluded.

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