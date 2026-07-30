One of India's finest batters in overseas conditions, Ajinkya Rahane, on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, saying that the time is right for him to "move on". The 38-year-old played an overall 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India in a career which began in 2013. However, he has not turned up for India since the 2023 away Test series against the West Indies. "Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats," Rahane said in a post he shared on Instagram.

While Rahane was never named the India skipper on a full-time basis, he boasts of an exceptional Test captaincy record, featuring four wins, two draws, and the highest win percentage for an Indian Test captain with at least five matches. His tenure as the national team skipper includes a historic win in Melbourne and India's historic triumph at the Gabba, which ended Australia's long unbeaten streak at the venue during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the Asian Giants won 2-1.

Full Text Of Ajinkya Rahane's Emotional Note:

"The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When the time comes, you simply have to respect it and move forward.

I have always relied on timing in my batting, and I have always understood its importance. Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats.

From those early days travelling from Dombivli as a young boy just to practice, I gave this game everything I had. Every single day, every innings, every opportunity I got to bat, the dream was always to wear the India cap.

I lived by one simple rule: always put my country and my team ahead of myself. I played this game with complete honesty, and I have always believed that if your intent is right, the game will always take care of you.

Since the time I made my debut as a first-class cricketer, Indian cricket has grown tremendously, and I feel so proud to have been a part of it over the last 20 years. While my chapter as an Indian cricketer comes to an end, my journey with the game doesn't. I look forward to helping the next generation, sharing the values this sport has taught me, and giving back to the game that has given me everything.

READ | Ajinkya Rahane, Veteran Of 85 Tests And 90 ODIs, Announces Shock Retirement

From starting out as a young player in Mumbai to playing for India, it has been an absolute honour. There have been many wins and losses along the way, but the sheer joy of playing cricket, being part of different teams, and creating lifelong memories-that has been the greatest satisfaction of my career.

To the BCCI, the MCA, my teammates, my coaches, every IPL franchise, to Radhika, my entire family, my friends, and everyone who stood by me, thank you.

And a very special thank you to all the cricket fans who supported me through every high and low. 'Ajinkya' means unbeatable, but cricket has shown me defeat many times. As cricketers, we fail more often than we succeed. My team has lost matches, I have made mistakes, but there is one place where I was never defeated, and that was in your hearts.

You always treated me like your own. Thank you for your love, your faith, and your support.

Cap No. 278, signing off."

With PTI Inputs

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