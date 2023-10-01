Legendary India captain and wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni was spotted in a tennis court. In a couple of old videos that are going viral on social media, Dhoni could be seen showing his tennis skills, sending netizens in a frenzy. While some of the fans praised the skill of Dhoni in the sport which is way different from cricket, others were quick to notice his muscular body. While Dhoni is among the greatest cricketers, his love for the sport of tennis is also known to all.



Former India captain MS Dhoni continues to inspire upcoming generation of cricketers. Having achieved almost everything as a player and a captain, Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, remains down-to-earth on and off the field.

The 42-year-old is arguably India's greatest-ever captain, having led the team to three major ICC triumphs.

Under him, India won the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Overall, he led India in 332 matches, the most by a captain in international cricket. Out of these, he won 178, lost 120, tied six and 15 ended in a no-result. His win percentage as a captain is 53.61. This combined with the trophies he has won, makes him India's most successful captain ever.

In these 332 matches, he scored 11,207 runs in 330 innings at an average of 46.89 and a strike rate of over 76. He scored 11 centuries and 71 fifties as a captain, with the best score of 224. Safe to say, the burden of captaincy did not affect MS at all.

His success at the international level spilled over to franchise cricket as well. He represented and led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni won five IPL titles with CSK in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He also won two Champions League T20 titles with CSK in 2010 and 2014.

(With ANI Inputs)