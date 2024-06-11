As the Indian cricket team toils in the United States of America for the T20 World Cup 2024, legendary cricketer MS Dhoni is on a holiday in Paris. In a few pictures that have surfaced on social media, Dhoni could be seen posing in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. A few other pictures also emerged on the Internet in which Dhoni could be spotted posing for selfies with fans while roaming on the streets.

Earlier, Dhoni's wife Sakshi had also shared a few pictures on her Instagram account from their vacation.

As Dhoni enjoys a holiday with his family, the questions over his continuity in the IPL remain unanswered. It isn't yet known if the cricket world has seen the last of Dhoni in the Chennai Super Kings shirt.

It was recently reported that Dhoni is planning a visit to London for treatment of a muscle tear injury, CSK sources have said. Dhoni will take a call on his future course of action post-recovery, the sources said. CSK got eliminated from the Playoffs race of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 after a heart-wrenching defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a do-or-die match on Saturday.

However, in the latest development sources privy to information told IANS that Dhoni would be deciding about his retirement only after having surgery in London.

"Dhoni might head to London for his muscle tear surgery which saw him struggling during the IPL. He is not fully fit but wants to continue to play cricket and he will only decide about his future after treatment which will take him five to six months to recover," sources told IANS.