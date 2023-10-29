MS Dhoni is one of the greatest captains cricket has ever seen. He is the only skipper to win all the major white-ball International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments. He led India to the inaugural T20 World Cup title in 2007 before helping the side win the 2011 Cricket World Cup. In 2013, Dhoni-led India won the Champions Trophy. Besides being one the best captains, the Ranchi-born is also a great wicketkeeper-batter. Dhoni's tactical acumen has also impressed one and all. While everybody knows Dhoni as once in a generation cricketer, hardly has anyone found him talking about relationships. This is why the recent video of the player is really special.

During a recent interaction, Dhoni offered some relationship advice to the bachelors and his statement left everyone in splits.

"Bachelors, jinki girlfriend hai unka ek misconception hota hai jo ki main clear karna chahunga by ending this answer. Yeh mat sochna ki meri wali alag hai (Bachelors who have girlfriend have a misconception that I want to clear. Don't think that your girlfriend is different)," said Dhoni as the audience could not control their laughter.

Watch it here:

During the interaction, Dhoni also revealed that he is doing well after the knee surgery he went through in early June this year. He added that the doctor told him that he would be feeling "much better" by the end of the year.

The news comes out as a big boost for the Dhoni fans, who are hopeful of the wicketkeeper-batter playing at least one more IPL season before bidding adieu to the game of cricket as a player.

The 42-year-old made his last appearance for India against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final in Manchester on July 10, 2019.

In IPL 2023, Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling fifth title.