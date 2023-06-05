Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni were two pillars on which Chennai Super Kings' fifth IPL title win campaign stood. While Dhoni led the team with his tactical genius and calm head, Jadeja provided solidity in the middle order. With CSK needing 10 runs off the last two balls in the final against Gujarat Titans, Jadeja hit a six and a four to take the team to its fift title. During the IPL 2023, there were some social media rumours of Jadeja not being happy in the CSK camp. Former Pakistan star Wasim Akram has dismissed any such rumours.

"Dhoni is a gem of a cricketer, gem of a captain. He has won the IPL five times for a single tam. It's a massive deal. Whatever team he is given, he takes them to the final. I think he has got the experience, calmness, cool head, cricketing sense, physically fit and is passionate. No matter how fit you are, if you are not passionate, the results won't be there," Akram said on Sportskeeda.

He was then specifically asked about the rumours of 'rift' between Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

"All these social media rumours...nowadays people write some story sitting at home and it becomes viral. Such idle we are. As far as Jadeja is concerned, the guy to bring him in, make him play, give him confidence is Dhoni...he has played for so many years under him. Why would Jadeja have any rift with him. Knowing Dhoni, if there was a priblem, he would have clearly told him, beta idhar aao (son come here) and sort out things," Akram said on Sportskeeda.

"Jadeja even said that his captain was behind his performances. This is what is called leading from the front. We must laud Dhoni and CSK for winning the IPL five times, which is one of the most difficult tournaments in world cricket. After leaving cricket, Dhoni will remain in CSK as a mentor."