MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli On Pakistani Fans' Wish List As Cricket Returns To Country

In what could be the start of international cricket resuming in Pakistan, a World Eleven side landed in Lahore on Monday for a Twenty20 series against the hosts. An unprecedented security greeted the side, to be led by South African captain Faf du Plessis, at the Allama Iqbal International airport. Since terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team in 2009, no top Test team has come to Pakistan due to security concerns and the ICC also refused to send any match referee and umpires for the limited overs series played by Zimbabwe in May, 2015 in Lahore. But the World Eleven tour which is being seen by the PCB as a game changer to bring back international cricket to the country is not only supported by the ICC but the world governing body has also funded the visit of security experts to Lahore for the security arrangements.

Pakistani fans were thrilled at the prospect of global cricket superstars visiting their country after such a long gap. Some, however, wished Indians cricket superstars MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli were part of the World XI side.

@imVkohli.we miss u in lahore virat kohli.y u not comeee? — Imran rajput (@Imranra31593414) September 11, 2017

#PAKvWXI Virat Kohli & Indians that is our Pakistani Nation who wants Virat Kohli performance at Lahore with spacious heart.This is cricket — Tahseen Raza???????? (@tahseenraza514) September 11, 2017

#PAKvWXI Virat Kohli MS Dhoni our heartiest wish that come here entertain with their bating with legend style in World 11.Politics Profane — Tahseen Raza???????? (@tahseenraza514) September 11, 2017

Definitely if Indian players like kohli and Dhoni visits to play there will be huge impact of returning of cricket in Pakistan ! https://t.co/OQlPI9a7Y6 — Azhar (@Azharazzu25) September 12, 2017

Earlier, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi too had expressed a similar view.

Really pleased that PCB- ICC have joined hands to bring cricket back home to Pak. Would 've been great to see some Indian players too — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 25, 2017

Indians fans wished Pakistan well ahead of their 1st T20 against the World XI.

Good to hear cricket is back in #pak

Love from India #PAKvWXI — Krishna Haranath (@iamharnad) September 11, 2017

#PAKvWXI best of luck pakistan from ur friend India.may god restore cricket there and india pak play a series soon. — Pankaj stanley (@pankajstanley) September 11, 2017

As an Indian i seldom want Pakistan to win any match but as a cricket lover i always want to see cricket coming back there !! #PAKvWXI — Ayush?? (@ayusingh7) September 11, 2017

In having no Indian represent the WXI, @BCCI is just putting itself to shame as the world tries and hopes for cricket back in Pak. #PAKvWXI — Kashish Chadha (@crickashish217) September 11, 2017

The short tour of the World XI side includes three T20 internationals scheduled for September 12, 13 and 15 at the Gaddafi stadium.

The ICC has also sent its match referee, Richie Richardson to supervise the series and an influential member of the world body, Giles Clarke also landed with the World Eleven side on Sunday night.

Clarke who heads the ICC's special task force on Pakistan cricket has played an instrumental role in bringing the World Eleven to the country although the tour is going to cost the PCB a whooping USD 3 million in costs including payment of around USD 100,000 to each of the 14 players from South Africa, Australia, England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

World Eleven side: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Hashim Amla, Colin Miller, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel (SA), George Bailey, Tim Paine, Bn Cutting (Aust), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Grant Elliot (NZ), Paul Collingwood (Eng) Darren Sammy and Samuel Badree (West Indies)

(With inputs from AFP)