 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

India vs Australia: 'RCB Quota,' Scoffs Twitter After Squad Is Announced For First 3 ODIs

Updated: 11 September 2017 14:50 IST

Four Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players - Virat Kohli, Yuvzendra Chahal, KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav - are now part of the Indian limited-overs cricket set up. Some fans, disappointed with the exclusion of veteran stars Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, linked a new term for the selection policy - 'RCB quota'.

India vs Australia: 'RCB Quota,' Scoffs Twitter After Squad Is Announced For First 3 ODIs
The current Indian ODI squad features four RCB players. © AFP

India on Sunday recalled pacers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav to the squad for the first three one-day internationals against Australia in the upcoming limited-over home series. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continued to be rested as the selectors announced a 16-member squad for the series starting September 17. Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal have been retained for their performance during the Sri Lanka tour, where India swept to an emphatic 9-0 victory in all three formats. "The team for the three ODIs against Australia has been selected in line with the rotation policy of the Board and accordingly R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested," said MSK Prasad, chairman of the senior selection committee.

Four Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players - Virat Kohli, Yuvzendra Chahal, KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav - are now part of the Indian limited-overs cricket set up. Some fans, disappointed with the exclusion of veteran stars Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, linked a new term for the selection policy - 'RCB quota'.

Fans felt that players part of the Bangalore franchise held a slight edge of others because Kohli called the shots. They also drew comparisons with MS Dhoni's tenure when the Indian side had a strong Chennai Super Kings influence.

While there is evidence to back this theory, Kohli and the board has no option but to take Twitter conspiracy theories in their stride and take bold decisions in the run up to the 2019 World Cup.

India and Australia will play five ODIs in all and three Twenty20 matches during the tour lasting nearly a month. The first three ODIs will be played in Chennai, Kolkata and Indore. The teams then travel to Bangalore and Nagpur for the final two games, before they take part in a three-match T20I series.

India squad:

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : India Virat Kohli Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Kannaur Lokesh Rahul Kedar Mahadav Jadhav Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Selectors announced India's squad for 1st 3 Australia ODIs on Sunday
  • Yuvraj and Raina did not find a place in the 16-man squad
  • Some fans were unhappy with the selection process
Related Articles
Aamir Khan Asked By Virat Kohli To Attend India-Australia T20 Match Today
Aamir Khan Asked By Virat Kohli To Attend India-Australia T20 Match Today
India vs Australia: Mark Waugh Laments Length Of India Tour Ahead Of Ashes
India vs Australia: Mark Waugh Laments Length Of India Tour Ahead Of Ashes
When And Where To Watch Today's Match, India vs Australia 3rd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When And Where To Watch Today's Match, India vs Australia 3rd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.