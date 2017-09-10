 
'Who Is Virat Kohli?' She Asked. Here's How A Fellow Pakistani Responded

Updated: 10 September 2017 15:50 IST

Kohli has often delivered during high-pressure matches against Pakistan. In fact, the Delhi batsman has played some of his most memorable knocks against Pakistan.

The Indian skipper has scored 4658 runs in 60 Tests and 8587 runs in 194 ODIs. © AFP

Virat Kohli's tweet on Teacher's Day was widely circulated in Pakistan mainly because the India captain's tribute included the names of Imran Khan, Javed Miandad and Inzamam-ul-Haq. The stylish righter has earned the respect of Pakistani fans for his consistently brilliant batting against their side. Despite India's intense on-field duels with Pakistan, fans from across the border have appreciated Kohli's batting of batting and cricket. An example of this was witnessed after a recent tweet from Kohli.

It was followed by a rather interesting conversation between two Pakistani nationals.

The Indian skipper has scored 4658 runs in 60 Tests and 8587 runs in 194 ODIs. The stylish right-hander has not only set high standards for batsmanship but also for fitness.

Kohli, who will turn 29 in less than two months time, on Friday spoke about how players at times don't realise where to stop as far as training is concerned.

"Lot of us don't actually know how far we can push ourselves. May be at times, without knowing, we are only able to realise 70 percent of our potential. Therefore it is necessary to push yourself until you are done. For example, if I train as hard as I train now, I will possibly play for another 10 years," Kohli said.

