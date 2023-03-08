MS Dhoni is back in the Chennai Super Kings camp for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that kicks off on March 31. As the player continues to practice for the T20 event, the fans get further eager to see a glimpse of him playing on the ground. Given Dhoni has already called time on his international career and he is not active on social media, the fans rarely get to see their star. CSK on Wednesday uploaded a video on social media in which Dhoni could be seen making an escape through the colour barrage during the Holi celebrations.

Watch the video here:

Dhoni will be playing his first IPL match in Chennai after a three-year gap due to COVID restrictions and fans can't keep calm. The IPL starts on March 31 and all the teams have already started to gear up for it.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 schedule is out with Chennai Super Kings facing Guajarat Titans in the opening match. This time the IPL will be played again in a home and away format.

MS Dhoni has a huge fan following in Chennai. Speaking on Star Sports following the announcement of the IPL 2023 schedule, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden talked about the reception CSK skipper MS Dhoni will receive when he walks onto the field at Chepauk after almost three years.

"It will be an amazing moment. I think last year, we were all under the impression that will MSD come back again. At the close of the IPL season, he made that huge comment to say that he will be back. Now, what that means for all that Yellow Army is that Chennai suddenly galvanized a tad around the superior leader, who has done it for so long. This will, most certainly, I think, be the close of his IPL career. So, those few games at the start are not only going to be key for the fans, his performance is also going to be key for CSK this season," Hayden said.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

"You Will Get Flak...": Sourav Ganguly's Blunt Take On KL Rahul's Poor Run Of Form