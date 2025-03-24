The Impact Player IPL rule has been much talked about since it was introduced in 2023. Under this rule, a team is allowed to substitute one of its players as and when they deem it fit. For example, after a certain team finishes it bowling innings, it can replace one of the bowlers with a batter. It gives the team extra advantage. However, this impact player substitution is not available in international format. The rule has been criticised by several former player, with some giving the logic that it takes away the surprise factor from a game. Others have said that the rule is hampering the development of good allrounders.

MS Dhoni is also not a big fan of the rule.

"When it first came out, I said one thing that IPL is in such a good position, aur koi masala daalne ki zaroorat nahi hai (there's no need to spice it up further)," Dhoni said on Jio Hotstar.

"Games were already quite high-scoring, they were going well, the matches were quite competitive. We have seen it often in this format that matches end in five overs — you lose too many wickets, fail to make proper runs and the opposition wins easily.

"If you lose a few wickets early, more often than not you are out of the game. So, when this rule came, I felt it was not really needed at this point of time because TRP is up, the quality of cricket is good, good players were coming up but it was implemented. In a way, it helps me but it still doesn't help me because I still do my keeping so I am not an impact player, I have to be involved in the game.

"Also, some people are saying that because of the impact player rule, games have become high-scoring. I think it is due to conditions. The extra batter gives you comfort. It's not like because of that extra batter, you have scored a lot."

The 43-year-old, under whom CSK won five IPL titles, handed over the leadership to Gaikwad at the beginning of the 2024 season. He said although he discusses things with Gaikwad, he refrains from persuading him to follow his advice.

Advertisement

"Ruturaj has been part of us for quite some time. His temperament is very good, he's very calm, very composed. So those were the reasons we considered him for leadership.

Advertisement

"Before the start of the tournament, I also told him, 'If I give you advice, it doesn't mean you have to follow it. I will try to stay away as much as possible.' During the season, a lot of people speculated that I was making the decisions in the background," Dhoni recalled.

"But the fact is, he was making 99 per cent of the decisions. The most important calls -- bowling changes, field placements -- were all his. I was just helping him out. He did a brilliant job of handling the players," he added.