Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was over the moon after receiving a "beautiful gift" from former India skipper MS Dhoni. Rauf took to Twitter and revealed that he had been gifted a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) number "7" jersey by Dhoni. He also thanked Dhoni and the team manager of CSK for the gift. "The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support," Rauf tweeted on Friday alongside two pictures of the jersey.

The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support. pic.twitter.com/XYpSNKj2Ia — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) January 7, 2022

While Rauf never got a chance to play against Dhoni, he was in Pakistan's playing XI when the two teams met in the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage last year.

Notably, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter was part of India's backroom staff. Pakistan had defeated India by 10 wickets in that game at the Dubai International Stadium.

Dhoni, who had announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020, will now be seen in action during the upcoming 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni, who was CSK's second-choice retention pick ahead of this year's mega auction, will have a salary of INR 12 crore.

Rauf, on the other hand, is currently in Australia for the ongoing season of the Big Bash League (BBL), where he is a part of the Melbourne Stars squad.

The 28-year-old has played two games so far, bagging three wickets.

The Stars sit bottom of the BBL points table with three wins and 10 points from 8 games, so far.