MS Dhoni Receives Padma Bhushan Award From President Ram Nath Kovind, Twitter Loves It

MS Dhoni received country's third highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan, from President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. The former India captain, who holds the rank of Honorary Lieutenant Colonel, wore his official uniform of the Territorial Army for the ceremony. Apart from Dhoni, multiple billiards world champion Pankaj Advani also received the award for his extra ordinary achievements. Advani, 32, has ruled world billiards for several years. The Bangalore-based cueist has won 18 world titles. Ace cueist Pankaj had claimed the IBSF World Snooker Championship title in November last year.

Twitterati were quick to react on Dhoni's achievement and posted several comments praising the India cricketer.

Congratulations Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni on receiving the Padma Bhushan, 7 years to the date since we won the World Cup ! pic.twitter.com/xjgjrHr4Ng — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 2, 2018

2nd April 2011:Won The World Cup

2nd April 2018:Got Padma Bhushan



MS Dhoni Receives #PadmaBhushan Exactly 7 Years After Hitting The SIX And Bringing The World Cup To India. ?????????? #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/2zY8PMC8Fu — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) April 2, 2018

Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni Received PADMA BHUSHAN Today from President of India ???????? #PadmaBhushan #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/HM2UkCJ91v — Dhoni Raina Team (@dhoniraina_team) April 2, 2018

OnThis Day in 2011, India won the ICC Cricket World Cup for the second time - after a gap of 28 years !! #Dhoni #Dhoni ?? pic.twitter.com/hKbKTWWDcM — Shyam ??? (@shyamranjan93) April 2, 2018

It was a happy coincidence for Dhoni as he was conferred with the prestigious civilian honour on the seventh anniversary of their famous World Cup triumph.

As his name was announced, Dhoni marched past the dignitaries present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before receiving the honour from President Ram Nath Kovind.

A lot like his batting in his heydays, Dhoni looked pretty much at ease as he walked towrds the dais wearing the army uniform.

7 years ago, 15 Indians and a South African did it for a Billion people. #WorldCup2011???? pic.twitter.com/0wS1H0TkRB — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 2, 2018

These are not just pictures, these are special memories. Any idea what they are? Find out more on my app #100MB. #WorldCup2011 https://t.co/jIoKVw6rUp pic.twitter.com/wo83MZjxxg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2018

Dhoni has been the recipient of many awards, including the ICC ODI Player of the Year award in 2008 and 2009 (the first player to win the award twice), the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2007 and the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour in 2009. Considered as the country's most successful cricket captain, Dhoni led India to two World Cup triumphs -- in the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 held in South Africa in September 2007 and the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup. India also won ICC Champions Trophy under him. It was under his captaincy that India climbed to No. 1 in the ICC Test Rankings in December 2009.

In the upcoming Indian Premier League season, the 36-year-old will lead Chennai Super Kings, who have won two titles in 2010 and 2011. The Dhoni-led team also won Champions League in 2010 and 2014.