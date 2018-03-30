 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

Watch: MS Dhoni Gets Emotional While Speaking About Chennai Super Kings' Return

Updated: 30 March 2018 12:12 IST

MS Dhoni was almost in tears as he spoke about Chennai Super Kings' return to the IPL.

Watch: MS Dhoni Gets Emotional While Speaking About Chennai Super Kings
MS Dhoni was retained by Chennai Super Kings along with Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina. © Twitter

MS Dhoni rarely lets his emotions get the better of him whether it be on the field or off it. However, the former India captain got quite emotional as he spoke about Chennai Super Kings' much-awaited comeback to the Indian Premier League. Dhoni was almost in tears as he took long pauses to settle himself down while speaking about forgetting the past and looking ahead to the future. CSK, one of the most successful teams in the IPL, were suspended for two years after being caught up in a spot-fixing controversy but will make a return in the 11th edition of the IPL.

After seeing Dhoni getting emotional, compatriot and CSK teammate Suresh Raina quickly offered him some water.

"What's important is to go through everything with a smile on your face but what's next is what is important for us. We are back, we are back," said Dhoni in the brief video posted on Twitter.

The former India captain was retained by the franchise along with Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.

Dhoni was the man at the helm of affairs when CSK were IPL champions in subsequent seasons in 2010 and 2011. The Champions League 2010 also saw Dhoni lead CSK to the title.

Dhoni began his IPL career with CSK in the very first edition of the tournament in 2008. He has, over the 10 years, scored 3561 runs in 159 matches he has played for CSK and RPS, at an average of 37.88, with a highest score of 70 not out.

CSK have enjoyed a 100 percent track record of making it to the playoffs of every IPL they played also having won the IPL and Champions league T20 twice. The franchise would be hoping to reclaim their lost honour and continue their domination in the tournament.

Topics : Chennai Super Kings India Cricket Team MS Dhoni Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni gets emotional while speaking about CSK's return
  • Dhoni was almost in tears as he spoke about looking to the future
  • CSK will make a return after serving 2-year suspension
Related Articles
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Guidance Key To India's ICC 2019 World Cup Dreams, Says Virender Sehwag
Harbhajan Singh Adds Flavour Of
Harbhajan Singh Adds Flavour Of 'Bhangra' To Chennai Super Kings
Watch: MS Dhoni Gets In The Groove For Indian Premier League 2018
Watch: MS Dhoni Gets In The Groove For Indian Premier League 2018
Ahead Of IPL, MS Dhoni Tries His Hand At A Different Ball Game - See Pic
Ahead Of IPL, MS Dhoni Tries His Hand At A Different Ball Game - See Pic
Padma Awards: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Among Luminaries To Receive Prestigious Recognition
Padma Awards: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Among Luminaries To Receive Prestigious Recognition
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 28 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.