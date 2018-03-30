Watch: MS Dhoni Gets Emotional While Speaking About Chennai Super Kings' Return

MS Dhoni rarely lets his emotions get the better of him whether it be on the field or off it. However, the former India captain got quite emotional as he spoke about Chennai Super Kings' much-awaited comeback to the Indian Premier League. Dhoni was almost in tears as he took long pauses to settle himself down while speaking about forgetting the past and looking ahead to the future. CSK, one of the most successful teams in the IPL, were suspended for two years after being caught up in a spot-fixing controversy but will make a return in the 11th edition of the IPL.

After seeing Dhoni getting emotional, compatriot and CSK teammate Suresh Raina quickly offered him some water.

"What's important is to go through everything with a smile on your face but what's next is what is important for us. We are back, we are back," said Dhoni in the brief video posted on Twitter.

The former India captain was retained by the franchise along with Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.

Dhoni was the man at the helm of affairs when CSK were IPL champions in subsequent seasons in 2010 and 2011. The Champions League 2010 also saw Dhoni lead CSK to the title.

Dhoni began his IPL career with CSK in the very first edition of the tournament in 2008. He has, over the 10 years, scored 3561 runs in 159 matches he has played for CSK and RPS, at an average of 37.88, with a highest score of 70 not out.