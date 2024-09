Former India captain MS Dhoni has not yet confirmed his availability for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, according to a report by The Indian Express. Several media reports have claimed that CSK are guaranteed to retain Dhoni irrespective of the retention rules but the report says that question remains over his availability. “We are yet to hear from him. Once the BCCI makes a formal decision on the number of retentions, we will have a clear picture,” CSK sources told The Indian Express.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is expected to be held at the end of this year. Mega auctions often throw interesting combinations with the tricky part being the retention of players.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may allow the franchises to retain five players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

The report further said that no Right To Match option shall be available.

If indeed five players are allowed to be retained there it will be great for Mumbai Indians who can continue with five super stars - Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

According to IANS, the mega auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be held in November end or early December, BCCI sources informed.

The rules and regulations for the same will be released by Board for Cricket Council of India (BCCI) in a couple of days, they said. The Indian Premier League has held two large auctions in the past ten years, with four-year intervals in between.

The first major auction was held in 2014, then in 2018--when the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings made their comeback after a two-year suspensions.

(With IANS inputs)