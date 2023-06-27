Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Suresh Raina revealed that MS Dhoni is the trickiest bowler he has faced at the nets. In a recent interaction with Jio Cinema, Raina said that the legendary Sri Lankan duo of Lasith Malinga and Muttiah Muralidharan are the toughest bowlers he has faced but quickly added that playing Dhoni at the nets was extremely difficult. He explained that Dhoni came up with a lot of variations while bowling and even joked about how he justified bowling front foot no-balls.

“I think Muralitharan and Malinga, but in the nets, it was MS Dhoni. If he got you out in the nets then you'd not be able to sit with him for one and a half month because he'd keep gesturing and remind how he got you out. He'd bowl off-spin, medium pace, leg spin, everything. In the nets, he would even justify his front foot no-balls. Wherever he'd get a red cherry in a Test match he'd go for it. In England, he'd swing it full throttle,” Raina said in the interaction.

Raina also recalled his playing days with Kohli and how the star India batter embarked on his fitness journey.

“Virat was clear about what he needed to do from the time his fitness transition began. I remember we had finished the 2007/08 Australia tour and were returning on the flight when he shared with me about his aspirations to be a superstar. He looked up to Yuvi Pa for his look, style, habit of listening to Punjabi songs, etc. Another thing I feel is that Virat had his parent's blessings. I never saw the work ethic he had in any youngster. His training method and self-belief were very different. He'd decide that he wanted to score a hundred and score it in the game next day. He'd frequently score a hundred against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Australia, New Zealand and any other team that'd come because he ingrained it in his sub-conscious that he wanted to score a ton. He had a lot of belief and attitude to shoulder responsibility. He worked very hard and his coach, mother, sister, and brother would know the struggle,” he added.